Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge of communications ministry, says it’s like coming full circle

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took charge as the communications minister on Tuesday as part of the new Narendra Modi-led government, expressed his deep connection to the ministry where he previously served as Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts, and Information Technology from 2007 to 2009.

“It is also a little bit like coming full circle for me because I worked as a junior minister in the department and therefore for me this is also a department with which I’ve had tremendous emotional ties," Scindia said, soon after taking charge at Sanchar Bhawan. "It is my sincere effort to ensure that we live up to the expectations of the people of India under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he added.

During his previous tenure, Scindia introduced Project Arrow, modernizing Indian post offices through new branding and IT-enabled procedures. He is set to assume another role as the Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Wednesday.

Scindia expressed his honor at being entrusted with the communications ministry by the Prime Minister, acknowledging the crucial roles of both the telecom and India Post divisions on global and local stages.

In his tenure at the civil aviation ministry, Scindia actively encouraged states to reduce value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel, significantly impacting Indian airlines. The number of states and union territories charging a VAT of 1-5% on ATF has risen to 31 from around 12 earlier. Additionally, Scindia spearheaded discussions on creating a global aviation hub in India and addressing congestion at major airports.

Telecom sector reforms and immediate priorities The telecom sector has seen several reforms since 2021, improving its financial health and creating a level playing field for private and public telecom service providers.

Among Scindia's immediate priorities will be overseeing the upcoming spectrum auctions, expected to start on 25 June after being postponed twice due to the Lok Sabha elections. The previous auctions fetched the government a record ₹1.5 trillion.

Another key focus for the new minister will be notifying rules under the new telecom law enacted since December 2023. This includes the method of allocating spectrum for satellite broadband-based communications, crucial for the segment's growth in India.