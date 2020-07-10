Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Friday urged business leaders to start investing in the economy taking advantage of the lower corporate tax rate and other measures taken to make life easier for businesses.

Addressing a videoconference of business leaders from North India organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said the finance ministry was closely monitoring the evolving economic situation.

Thakur said that Indian industry used to talk about lower corporate tax rates prevalent in certain countries. “Last year we brought it (tax rate) down. Now it is up to the Indian industry to show to the world, to come and invest. I think the first investment should start at home by Indian industries that will bring confidence to foreign companies to invest in India," Thakur said. The minister also listened to suggestions from the industry about fine tuning the regulatory framework.

Last September, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹1.45 trillion stimulus to businesses by reducing the corporate tax rate sharply but it did not result in businesses announcing major fresh investment proposals due to the economic slowdown.

Now companies not availing of tax sops can opt for a 22% corporate tax rate and new manufacturing companies that start production before March 2023 can opt for a 15% rate. The rate of minimum alternate tax (MAT), the minimum tax to be paid by a company in spite of tax incentives, was also reduced from 18.5% to 15%.

“The Modi government is doing everything possible for India and India Inc. Both on the social and economic fronts…India remains structurally strong. Reforms in the last six years have built a strong foundation," Thakur told business leaders. He said that besides tax rate cuts, the government also rolled out faceless assessment of income tax returns and de-criminalised the Companies Act.

Thakur said that over the next couple of years, faceless assessment of income tax returns, which was started as a pilot project, will be extended to all. He said that the coronavirus pandemic has unsettled the long-term plans of nations, redefined labour market, disrupted global supply chains and has created uncertainty in every aspect of business.

The finance ministry, he said, evaluates the situation regularly. “As you have seen in recent weeks, we are strictly implementing the announcements so far," the minister said, adding that credit is being disbursed by banks to businesses and entitlements are being given to the poor directly. Thakur said that in the last two and a half months, government has transferred close to ₹75,000 crore cash directly into about 43 crore Jan Dhan accounts.

