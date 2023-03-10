However, the issue of Khalistan and temple vandalism has largely been a sideshow to a highly productive visit. During Albanese’s three-day visit, both countries have made meaningful strides on boosting economic, defence and education ties. In particular, India has been invited to join the Talisman Sabre defence exercises hosted by Australia and the United States. Albanese also announced a new scheme to recognise Indian educational qualifications in Australia, a move which will make it easier for Indian professionals to work in the country. Deakin University, located in Victoria Province, will be among the first foreign universities to set up a campus in India.