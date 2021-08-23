Modi and Merkel discuss Afghanistan on phone

German troops are among those deployed to secure Kabul airport alongwith US and Afghan security personnel as thousands of Afghans surge towards the airport in a desperate bid to get out of the country after the fall of the Afghan capital to the Pakistan backed Taliban on 15 August. Securing the airport is crucial given that it’s the main exit route out of the country for thousands of foreigners including Indians who have been engaged in various activities in Afghanistan – from diplomacy, development work to being employed by foreign companies extending services to the multinational troops stationed in Afghanistan since November 2001.

