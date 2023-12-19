Modi and Netanyahu discuss Israel-Hamas conflict and maritime security
‘Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic,’ Modi tweeted on X
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as concerns over the flow of shipping through vital West Asian corridors.
