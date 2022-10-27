Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke today. The focus of the conversation was on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Further, the two leaders stressed the importance of “an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA", according to PM Modi.

Both sides have been keen to expand extant trade relations by signing a free trade agreement. While New Delhi and London hoped to have the pact inked by Diwali, negotiations have stalled due to political instability in the UK as well as technical questions over business migrants among others. The pact is expected to boost bilateral trade volumes, which stood at $17.5 billion in 2021-22. The proposed agreement is expected to tackle tariffs, services flows, standards and migrant mobility.

High level diplomatic contact between both countries will continue on track. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India on October 28th for the Special Meeting of the UN Committee on Counter-Terrorism. He will also meet with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss strengthening the India-UK relationship. They are expected to discuss the latest developments on the 2030 Roadmap which seeks to lay out a path for the future of bilateral ties.

“Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific. It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges.", said Foreign Secretary Cleverly.

“I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December.", he added.

Sunak has also spoken with a number of key world leaders since his elevation to No.10 Downing Street like European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden.