Modi and Sunak speak with India-UK FTA in focus2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- Both sides have been keen to expand extant trade relations by signing a free trade agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke today. The focus of the conversation was on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Further, the two leaders stressed the importance of “an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA", according to PM Modi.