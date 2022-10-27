Modi and Sunak speak with India-UK FTA in focus

Both sides have been keen to expand extant trade relations by signing a free trade agreement. While New Delhi and London hoped to have the pact inked by Diwali, negotiations have stalled due to political instability in the UK as well as technical questions over business migrants among others. The pact is expected to boost bilateral trade volumes, which stood at $17.5 billion in 2021-22. The proposed agreement is expected to tackle tariffs, services flows, standards and migrant mobility.