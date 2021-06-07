NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that free food grain will be supplied to 80 crore vulnerable people till November to help them tide over the difficulties posed by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said in an address to the nation that the free food grain offered under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), introduced last year during the first wave of the pandemic, and recently resumed for two months—May and June, will now continue till Deepavali.

“Today, the government has decided that PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will be extended till Deepavali. During this pandemic, the government stands by the poor for all their needs. Till November, more than 80 crore people, will get free food grains every month. The idea is that no one goes to sleep hungry," Modi said in his address.

PM Garib Kalyan Yojana covers beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act which legally entitles up to three fourth of the rural population and half of the urban population to subsidized food grains under a targeted public distribution system.

The free-food grain supply, made during the first wave of the pandemic, will now run till November. It is over above the monthly entitlement under the food security law.

The nutrition support to the poor comes at a time when the regional mobility restrictions meant to tame the pandemic have disrupted livelihoods.

