Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday between India and Italy as the countries celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties. PM Modi said that, “We have decided to give the status of strategic partnership to India-Italy partnership."

The prime minister said both nations emphasised on increasing cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, space and telecom. India and Italy will also work to strengthening their economic ties, adding that Make in India and self-reliant campaigns are opening up immense investment opportunities in India, PM Modi said in his remarks at the press meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who is on a two-day visit to India.

He also said that both nations are working together to fight terrorism and separatism.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said India will to contribute to any peace process. He welcomed Italy’s active participation in the Indo-Pacific region, and said that the move will help identify concrete themes for enhancing cooperation in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said, Italy wants to further boost relationship with India, highlighting the fact that bilateral trade between the two countries have touched 50 billion euros.

After her arrival in New Delhi this morning, Italian PM Meloni paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“This is Prime Minister Meloni’s first visit to India, and it will further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

She will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start this evening, it added.