Modi announces ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Italy
- The prime minister said both nations emphasised on increasing cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, space and telecom. India and Italy will also work to strengthening their economic ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday between India and Italy as the countries celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties. PM Modi said that, “We have decided to give the status of strategic partnership to India-Italy partnership."
