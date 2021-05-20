Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday askedthe state and district officials to devise their strategy in a rural and urban specific way and ensure that Rural India is covid-19 free. He was interacting with the state and district officials on the covid-19 situation through video conference. This was his second meeting these officials in a week after Tuesday.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister about the improving covid situation in their respective districts. They shared their experience of using technology for real-time monitoring and capacity building. They also informed about the steps taken to enhance public participation and awareness in their districts.

“Coronavirus has made the work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of these new challenges, new strategies and solutions are needed. Over the past few days, active cases have started to reduce in the country. The challenge remains as long as this infection is present even on the minor scale," said Prime Minister.

“Experiences and feedback the state and district officials’ their work in the field, helped in making practical and effective policies. Vaccination strategy is also being pushed forward by incorporating suggestions from states and various stakeholders at all levels," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to use local experiences and the need to work together as a country. He urged to spread messages on keeping villages Corona-free and following COVID-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are declining.

The Prime Minister said that every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation and change in our ways of dealing with epidemics. “The methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is expert in mutation and changing the format. He said virus mutation is concerning the youth and children. The need to boost vaccination drive," the prime minister said.

On vaccine wastage, the Prime Minister said wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual. Therefore, he urged to stop vaccine wastage.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the priority of easing the lives of citizens while saving lives. He added facilities for free ration for the poor, other essential supplies must be provided and black marketing should be stopped. He said these steps are also necessary to win this fight and to move forward.

Modi earlier this week also said that telemedicine service needs be expanded in rural areas as it has played a big role for patients in home isolation in wake of gradual shift of covid-19 pandemic from urban to rural India. Over 2,76,110 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 77.17% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases, the union health ministry said. Similarly, 3,874 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.25% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths.

