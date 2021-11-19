Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all possible support from Centre, in wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department informed that a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal had moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai.

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai during 0300-0400 hours IST of today, November 19, 2021," the weather agency tweeted.

Significant Weather Features Dated 19.11.2021:

♦ The Depression over north coastal Tamilnadu moved west-northwestwards with speed of 12 km during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of 19th November, 2021, over north Tamilnadu, near Lat. 12.7°N and Long. 79.9°E, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2021

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

The tweet further read, "The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai and 80 km east-northeast of Puducherry. To cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai by the early morning of November 19, 2021."

The meteorological department also advised fishermen to not venture into coastal areas.

At least 12 people were killed and 18 others went missing after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods triggered by the heavy rains in Kadapa district on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh's YSR-Congress Party government has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to families of those who died due to rain havoc in the state. Also, each person affected will be given ₹1,000 and each family ₹2,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.