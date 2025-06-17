Modi at G7 summit in Canada: Full itinerary of the PM's key engagements today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to the country in a decade.

The G7 summit is the first multilateral event that Modi will attend after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor– India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan last month, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening (local time) in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Kananaskis gathering is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

PM Modi said he would also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of his three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

"Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Keenly-watched summit The summit is being keenly watched as it is being held against the backdrop of escalating Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Apart from Modi, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will be among the guests at the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

US President Donald Trump will return to Washington a day early from the G7 summit in Canada to attend to many "important matters," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said hours after the President refused to join a push for de-escalation and diplomacy between Iran and Israel.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, coming over a month after India's Operation Sindoor that had targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.

During PM Modi’s last visit in 2015, bilateral ties were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of the world’s advanced economies - France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

PM Modi's full itinerary PM Modi is expected to speak at the G7 Outreach Summit scheduled for Tuesday before noon (local time). The Summit will be themed around three core issues - “Protecting our communities around the world”, “Building energy security and accelerating the digital transition” and “Securing the partnerships of the future”.

Here is the full itinerary of PM Modi today before leaving for Croatia, his third and final stop in the five-day tour:

11 AM local time (10.30 PM IST, 17 June) – Welcome of Leaders for G7 Outreach Summit.

11.40 AM – 1250 AM local time (11.10 PM IST, 17 June onwards) – Bilateral meetings.

1 PM – 3. 30 PM local time (12.30 AM IST, 18 June) – G7 Outreach Session.

3.30 PM – 5 PM local time (3 AM IST, 18 June) – Bilateral meetings.

6.20 PM local time ( 5.50 AM IST, 18 June)– Departure for Zagreb, Croatia.