Modi bats for environment-friendly lifestyle ideas

Modi bats for environment-friendly lifestyle ideas1 min read . 01:37 AM IST
- The PM stressed on the need to solve the challenge faced by the planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development
In an effort to find solutions to the environmental challenges, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’, an official statement said.
The launch also initiated the ‘LiFE Global Call for Ideas and Papers’, inviting individuals, universities, think tanks, non-profits and others worldwide to submit measurable and scalable behavior change solutions.
The solution should be aimed at climate-friendly behaviors among individuals, communities and organizations. While delivering the keynote address, the PM stressed the need to solve the challenge faced by our planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development.
“The vision of LiFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. And those who live such a lifestyle are called “Pro-Planet People".
Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are the concepts woven into our life. The Circular Economy has been an integral part of our culture and lifestyle," PM Modi said.
He said that India’s commitment to reach 40% of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources has been achieved, 9 years ahead of schedule. The target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months ahead of the November 2022 target.
“This is a major accomplishment given that blending was hardly 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20," PM Modi said.
