Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India the “mother of democracy" during his opening remarks at the second edition of the Summit for Democracy. The summit aims to bring the world’s democratic powers together to push for a “democratic renewal" against a rising tide of authoritarian rule.

Modi, speaking at an opening session chaired by President Yoon Seok-Yeol of South Korea, took the opportunity to recount India’s history of democratic thought.

“The idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world. In our ancient epic, Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as choosing their own leader. Our sacred Vedas, speak of political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies. There are also many historical references to Republic states in ancient India, where the rulers were not hereditary. India is, indeed, the mother of democracy," said the Prime Minister.

“Democracy is not just a structure; it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important. That is why, in India, our guiding philosophy is “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", meaning ‘’striving together for inclusive growth‘’, he went on to say.

The prime minister also sought to demonstrate that India’s democratic institutions maintain a solid delivery capacity. From fighting climate change to providing vaccine doses to the world under the “Vaccine Maitri" initiative, Indials citizens, Modi declared, were guided by the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

“There is much to say about the virtues of democracy, but let me say just this: India, despite the many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world. This itself says that Democracy Can Deliver," he concluded.

This year’s Summit for Democracy is being co-hosted by the governments of the United States, Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and South Korea.