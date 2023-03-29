Modi bats for India as ‘Mother of Democracy’ at Summit for Democracy2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Democracy is not just a structure, it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India the “mother of democracy" during his opening remarks at the second edition of the Summit for Democracy. The summit aims to bring the world’s democratic powers together to push for a “democratic renewal" against a rising tide of authoritarian rule.
