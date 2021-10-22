Modi bats for ‘make in India’ relying on local covid vaccine’s acceptance

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for buying locally made goods that will give a boost to India’s manufacturing sector, relying on the wide acceptance of locally made covid-19 vaccines in protecting lives.

Modi also said the milestone of administering one billion plus doses of covid-19 vaccine has given confidence to people and businesses of their prospects in coming months as optimism about safety from the pandemic underpins the festive demand.

In his address to the nation in the morning, Modi said that there was a time when people were attracted to products made in certain other nations but today everyone sees the strength of items produced in India.

Modi said that he wished to urge people that items made in India, even if it is a small thing, should be supported if any worker in the country has shed a drop of sweat in making that. “This will work only with support from everyone. This has to be a people’s movement like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. I am confident that with everyone’s help, we will be able to do this," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

“If made in India vaccine can protect me, then things made in my country can make my Diwali grand," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that last Diwali, people were tensed but during this Diwali, the milestone of administering one billion plus doses of vaccine has instilled a sense of confidence. Sustained vaccination, reforms and a strong push to local manufacturing and infrastructure development have been key elements of India’s economic recovery strategy.

The prime Minister also expressed confidence in the economic recovery saying that usually, consumption goes up during the festive season. The milestone of administering one billion plus doses of vaccine is a ray of hope for everyone, including small shopkeepers and businesses, the Prime Minister said.

“The vaccine achievement gives reason for confidence. Today we can say that the country knows how to achieve great targets. But we need to be cautious. We should not lower the guard. However strong the armour may be, soldiers do not cast away their weapons so long as the war is on," Modi said while urging caution during Diwali celebrations.

He said that wearing masks while being outside should be a habit the same way wearing sandals is. “Those who have not got vaccinated, they give this utmost importance. Those have got vaccinated, please encourage the others. If we all try, we can defeat covid," Modi said.

On Thursday, India completed administration of one billion vaccine doses. Modi said this is a fitting answer to all doubts about India’s capability to run a massive vaccination drive to fight back the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, India has over 175,000 active covid-19 cases. The pandemic has so far claimed over 453,000 lives in the country since its outbreak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.