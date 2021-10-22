Modi bats for ‘make in India’ relying on local covid vaccine’s acceptance

Modi said that he wished to urge people that items made in India, even if it is a small thing, should be supported if any worker in the country has shed a drop of sweat in making that. “This will work only with support from everyone. This has to be a people’s movement like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. I am confident that with everyone’s help, we will be able to do this," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.