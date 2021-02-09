Subscribe
Modi, Biden discuss climate change, security in Indo-Pacific region
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC.

Modi, Biden discuss climate change, security in Indo-Pacific region

Elizabeth Roche

  • Biden has previously spoken to the leaders of Australia, Japan, South Korea besides others in Europe in line with his promise to reinvigorate ties with America’s allies.

NEW DELHI : Climate change and commitment to a rules based international order besides consolidating the India-US strategic partnership for peace in the Indo-Pacific were among the issues to figure in the first telephonic conversation between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.



“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," Modi said in a Twitter post.



Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

“President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS" Modi said in a second post.

It was unclear how long the conversation lasted.

Biden has previously spoken to the leaders of Australia, Japan, South Korea besides others in Europe in line with his promise to reinvigorate ties with America’s allies.

Prior to this, US Secretaries of State and Defence Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin have spoken to their Indian counterparts. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan has also spoken to his Indian counterpart in the first outreach between key members of the new Biden administration and the Indian government in January.

According to a news report in the Japan Times, the US has called for a meeting of top leaders of the Quad countries in a bid to firm up ties among Japan, Australia, the US and India to counter an aggressive China. That meeting, expected to be in the virtual format, may be the first in which Modi and Biden will come face. Modi and Biden are also expected to meet at the G7 Summit hosted by Britain later this year.

