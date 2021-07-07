Modi cabinet reshuffle: Thirty-six new ministers were inducted in what was the first mega cabinet expansion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the ministers inducted in the Modi cabinet on Wednesday.

List of new ministers inducted today

Narayan Tatu Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Bhupender Yadav

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Prof. S P Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakashi Lekhi

Annpurna Devi

A Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B L Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Dr. L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik

Anurag Singh Thakur

MP from Himachal's Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur took oath as the Union Cabinet Minister. He was elevated in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers carried out by Prime Minister Modi. Thakur became Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2019. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by-poll as a candidate of BJP.

Thakur was also elected to 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. He was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. In 2016, he became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned officer in the Territorial Army. He was the youngest president of the Himachal Pradesh State Cricket Association at the age of 25.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took oath as Union minister. This will be his second inning in the Centre. He was inducted in Modi's first cabinet as northeast's sole representative as a minister of state with independent charge.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia took oath as a union minister on Wednesday. He is a five-time MP and was a key leader of Congress before he left the party to join BJP in March last year. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Congress-led UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002.

