Modi cabinet expansion: 36 new ministers take oath today. Full list2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 07:23 PM IST
- Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Bhupender Yadav and Rajeev Chandrasekhar among the ministers inducted in the Modi cabinet on Wednesday
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Thirty-six new ministers were inducted in what was the first mega cabinet expansion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the ministers inducted in the Modi cabinet on Wednesday.
List of new ministers inducted today
Narayan Tatu Rane
Sarbananda Sonowal
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Jyotiraditya M Scindia
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
Bhupender Yadav
Pankaj Choudhary
Anupriya Singh Patel
Prof. S P Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Shobha Karandlaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Meenakashi Lekhi
Annpurna Devi
A Narayanaswamy
Kaushal Kishore
Ajay Bhatt
B L Verma
Ajay Kumar
Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla
Dr. L. Murugan
Nisith Pramanik
Anurag Singh Thakur
MP from Himachal's Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur took oath as the Union Cabinet Minister. He was elevated in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers carried out by Prime Minister Modi. Thakur became Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2019. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by-poll as a candidate of BJP.
Thakur was also elected to 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. He was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. In 2016, he became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned officer in the Territorial Army. He was the youngest president of the Himachal Pradesh State Cricket Association at the age of 25.
Sarbananda Sonowal
Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took oath as Union minister. This will be his second inning in the Centre. He was inducted in Modi's first cabinet as northeast's sole representative as a minister of state with independent charge.
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia took oath as a union minister on Wednesday. He is a five-time MP and was a key leader of Congress before he left the party to join BJP in March last year. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Congress-led UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002.
