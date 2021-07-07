Modi cabinet expansion: 36 new ministers take oath today. Full list

Jyotiraditya Scindia took oath as a union minister on Wednesday. He is a five-time MP and was a key leader of Congress before he left the party to join BJP in March last year. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Congress-led UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002.