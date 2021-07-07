{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi 2.0 Cabinet expansion: Forty-three MPs took oath as ministers in first mega cabinet expansion (in the second term) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Of these, 36 including Jyotiraditya Scindia are new faces while seven are sitting ministers.

Modi 2.0 Cabinet expansion: Forty-three MPs took oath as ministers in first mega cabinet expansion (in the second term) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Of these, 36 including Jyotiraditya Scindia are new faces while seven are sitting ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Mansukh Mandaviya: Union minister for Health and Chemical and Fertilisers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Civil Aviation ministry

Ashwini Vaishnav: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ` {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sarbanand Sonowal to be Shipping, Ports and Waterways minister. He also got the Ayush Ministry.

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhupendra Yadav gets Labour ministry.

Anurag Thakur gets Sports & Youth affairs and I&B ministry too.

Meenakshi Lekhi is MoS External Affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Housing and Petroleum ministry.

Smriti Irani will be the minister in charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).

Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home Minister Amit Shah to head Ministry of Cooperation too

Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice

Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Prof. S P Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meenakashi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

Annpurna Devi:

A Narayanaswamy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B L Verma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John Barla

Dr. L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anurag Singh Thakur

Today, 43 leaders sworn-in as Union ministers in the first Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019. Ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, 12 Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal and DV Sadananda Gowda resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers.

Of 43, 15 Ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet and 28 Ministers inducted as Ministers of State. Among the ministers inducted into the Cabinet are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, are Hardeep Puri. Meenakshi Lekhi, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje were inducted as Ministers of State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking after taking oath, Kiren Rijiju said: "With the blessings of all the senior leaders, I have been given the responsibility to serve the people. I will make an all-out effort to accomplish whatever job I get.": Kiren Rijiju after being sworn-in as Union Cabinet Minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}