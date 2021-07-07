Modi 2.0 Cabinet expansion: Forty-three MPs took oath as ministers in first mega cabinet expansion (in the second term) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Of these, 36 including Jyotiraditya Scindia are new faces while seven are sitting ministers.
List of ministers and their portfolios
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor the Ministry of Science & Technology.
Mansukh Mandaviya: Union minister for Health and Chemical and Fertilisers
Jyotiraditya Scindia: Civil Aviation ministry
Ashwini Vaishnav: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbanand Sonowal to be Shipping, Ports and Waterways minister. He also got the Ayush Ministry.
Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Bhupendra Yadav gets Labour ministry.
Anurag Thakur gets Sports & Youth affairs and I&B ministry too.
Meenakshi Lekhi is MoS External Affairs.
Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Housing and Petroleum ministry.
Smriti Irani will be the minister in charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).
Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Home Minister Amit Shah to head Ministry of Cooperation too
Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries
Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice
Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Prof. S P Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
Meenakashi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
Today, 43 leaders sworn-in as Union ministers in the first Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019. Ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, 12 Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal and DV Sadananda Gowda resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers.
Of 43, 15 Ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet and 28 Ministers inducted as Ministers of State. Among the ministers inducted into the Cabinet are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, are Hardeep Puri. Meenakshi Lekhi, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje were inducted as Ministers of State.
Speaking after taking oath, Kiren Rijiju said: "With the blessings of all the senior leaders, I have been given the responsibility to serve the people. I will make an all-out effort to accomplish whatever job I get.": Kiren Rijiju after being sworn-in as Union Cabinet Minister.