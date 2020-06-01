Modi Cabinet rejig likely by Sep, ministers' appraisal to begin in some weeks

NEW DELHI: The second term of the Narendra Modi government is likely to see its first reshuffle by September, sources familiar with the development told Mint. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completed its first year in office on Saturday, after being re-elected for a second five-year term in May last year.

Sources told Mint that the process of appraisal of ministers is likely to be initiated over the coming weeks as the Prime Minister (PM) looks to evaluate the progress achieved in different departments by various ministers against the targets set for them. The process is likely to result in some reshuffle in the Cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in the process of selecting candidates to makes changes to its organizational leadership in various states over the coming weeks.

The ruling party plans to appoint new Presidents, Vice Presidents, office bearers and state in-charges in various states. This exercise will be completed by June-end, one of the sources said.

Sources said it is unlikely the government would induct private sector technocrats and professionals in the government, contrary to the speculation from time to time.

The first year after returning to power has mostly been one of more hits than misses for Modi and his ministers. It began with the government finding wide support for its decision to dilute Article 370 to take away the special status granted to troubled state of Jammu & Kashmir. This was followed by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court allowing construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

On the external front, the US-India ties got strengthened with American President Donald Trump paying a visit to India in February this year.

The blemish on the government was the handling of nationwide protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), letting Shaheen Bagh protests fester, incidents like the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Delhi communal riots.

Early action by the Modi regime ensured that covid-19 positive cases didn’t grow rapidly in the country even as the disease took a heavy toll in the more developed US, the UK, France and Italy. The government’s handling of the covid-19 crisis has won worldwide praise for limiting the number of deaths in the world’s second most populous country.

India has so far had 5,164 deaths with number of active cases touching 89,995, according to information available on website of ministry of health and family welfare. Compared to that, in the US, a country with far better health infrastructure and one fourth of India’s population, there have so far been 104,105 deaths, according to data on New York Times website.

At the same time, the world’s most stringent and longest lockdown of over two months has dealt a heavy blow to the economy that saw its March quarter as well as FY20 growth slump to their 11-year lows. As per data released on Friday by the National Statistical Office, India’s March quarter GDP rose by 3.1% while the full-year (April-March) growth fell to 4.2%. Global rating agency S&P expects the Indian economy to contract 5% in FY21.

The government recently also unleashed the most ambitious economic reforms, not seen since 1991. These include dismantling of state-controlled mandis (vegetable markets), strategic privatization of government-owned companies and labour reforms. It also cut corporate tax rate to 22%, amongst the lowest in the world.

Modi’s personal rating remains high even in his seventh year as PM, thanks to the government’s moves on dilution of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the handling of covid-19 crisis that have mostly found popular support. According to a survey done in April by global data intelligence firm Morning Consult, Modi ranked the most popular among 10 world leaders that included US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.





