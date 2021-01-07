OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Modi calls for orderly, peaceful transfer of power in US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Modi calls for orderly, peaceful transfer of power in US

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 09:07 AM IST ANI

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue, Narendra Modi tweeted

Condemning the violent situation that unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests and called for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," he tweeted.

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

US President Donald Trump's supporters, who marched at the Capitol, reiterated his claims that the recently-concluded presidential election was 'stolen', and demanded their 'voices to be heard'.

Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

The protesters managed to overpower the law enforcement officers and swarmed the House and Senate chambers, leading to the evacuation of several Congressional buildings.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

