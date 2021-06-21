Modi calls yoga as ‘source of strength’ in fight against covid-19

Due to the pandemic and the shutdowns imposed by different countries across the world last year, the International Day of Yoga could not be celebrated. This year however, with many countries vaccinating their populations and slowly opening up to travel and lifting restrictions on group activities, New Delhi had prepared to mark the day with all Indian diplomatic missions organizing pre-Yoga day events. Prime Minister Modi had written to heads of states and governments of many countries to ensure that the International Day of Yoga was marked with celebrations and the organisation of special events this year.