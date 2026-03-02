Modi, Canada PM Mark Carney meet today in Delhi to reset ties – What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, will meet today in New Delhi, in what is being seen as another attempt to reset ties between the two nations.

Carney, who landed in New Delhi on Sunday, is expected to sign a ten-year US$2 billion uranium supply deal and smaller agreements on oil and gas, environment, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, education and culture.

Carney landed in the national Capital after spending two days in Mumbai, where he met several industry leaders. In New Delhi, he was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada on Sunday.

“There’s a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services — exactly what Canada has to offer. We’re here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities," Carney wrote in X.

Meeting at Hyderabad House Modi and Carney will meet at around 10.30 AM at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. The two leaders will review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis, Canada (June 2025) and Johannesburg, South Africa (November 2025).

The two leaders met previously on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June 2025.

Carney arrived in India on Friday for a visit he hopes will reset ties and double trade, offsetting the damage from his country's fracturing relations with the United States.

Carney's visit is a key step forward in ties that effectively collapsed in 2023 after Ottawa accused New Delhi of orchestrating a deadly campaign against Sikh activists in Canada.

India is seeking to attract more overseas investments and says Canadian pension and wealth funds have already invested $73 billion, news agencies reported.

Before Carney took office last year, Ottawa accused Modi's government of direct involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a naturalised Canadian citizen who was part of a fringe group that advocated for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.

Reset in ties Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government further alleged India had directed a campaign of intimidation against Sikh activists across Canada.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations expelling a string of top diplomats in 2024.

Ties improved after Carney took office in March 2025, and envoys have since been restored.

In Mumbai, Carney met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and discussed how India and Canada can partner across various spheres, including technology and AI.

“Canada and India are both growing economies with big ambitions in energy, technology, and AI. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Group, and I met in Mumbai to discuss how our countries can partner in these areas to create greater security and prosperity for both our peoples,” he wrote on X.

Here is complete agenda and itinerary of PM Carney in New Delhi today:

10:25 AM: Arrive at Hyderabad House and be greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10:35 AM: Carney will meet with Modi.

11:40 AM Carney will witness a presentation of signed agreements.

11:45 AM: PM Carney will deliver a statement to the media alongside PM Narendra Modi.

12:25 PM: Official luncheon hosted by PM Modi

1:30 PM: Participate in the India-Canada CEO Forum with PM Modi

6:00 PM: PM Carney will depart for Sydney, Australia.