Modi: Centre in touch with stakeholders on virus shots

Stating that it is important to understand how the people have reacted to the pandemic, the prime minister noted that it can be broken down to four stages. “The first was of fear when people reacted in panic. The second stage saw cropping up of doubts about the virus when several people tried to hide that they had been afflicted by it. The third stage was of acceptance when people became more serious about the virus and displayed greater alertness. In the fourth stage, with increasing recovery rate, people have developed a false notion of security from the virus, thus leading to a rise in instances of negligence."