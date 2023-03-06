NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence, 7 LKM, on Monday to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

The PMO, in a statement, said Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

At the meeting, the efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed.

Further, the prime minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies.

Modi was updated on the various efforts being made in the country to prepare for heat-related disasters and the mitigation measures in place to overcome these. He was briefed about the supplies required in hospitals and preparedness for emergencies.

PM Modi said separate awareness materials should be prepared for different stakeholders including citizens, medical professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities, and disaster response teams like firefighters, among others, and instructed the people gathered there to take necessary steps to incorporate multimedia lecture sessions in schools to train children to deal with extreme heat conditions, the statement said.

He added that protocols and dos and don’ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

Modi instructed India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.

“It was also discussed that TV news channels, FM radio etc. could spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast in a manner which would allow citizens to take necessary precautions," the PMO said.

PM Modi instructed that availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be tracked. The Food Corporation of India was asked take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions, it said.

He stressed on the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters. The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires.

According to the report, the last month February was the warmest in the past 122 years — since India Meteorological Department started keeping records in 1901.

The average maximum or day temperature was 1.73 degree Celsius above normal, making it the warmest since 1901. The average minimum temperature was 0.81 C above normal making it the fifth warmest in terms of nighttime temperatures alone.