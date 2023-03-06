Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for hot weather conditions this summer2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- The PMO said Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence, 7 LKM, on Monday to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.
