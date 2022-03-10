Modi chairs high level meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Modi chairs high level meeting to review Covid-19 situation1 min read . 01:56 AM IST
- PM was briefed about the present covid-19 scenario prevailing in the country, vaccination status and measures taken with regards to control the pandemic
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation and public health response in the wake of pandemic.
This high-level meeting was attended by Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare; Bharti Pravin Patel, Minister of State (Health); Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary; Dr VK Paul, Chairman COVID-19 Task Force among other senior government officers.
"PM was briefed about the present covid-19 scenario prevailing in the country, vaccination status and measures taken with regards to control the pandemic, " said a government source.
For the last two years, Centre has strong steps to curb the pandemic. So far, India has reported more than 4.3 Crore COVID-19 cases in India and 5.15 lakh deaths. Currently, India's active caseload currently stands at 46,962 with 0.11 percent.
At present, India is witnessing a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases as only 4,575 new cases were detected across the country and 7,416 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, India has administered more than 179.33 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till date.
According to the government, vaccination and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is playing a key role in the fight against the pandemic.
