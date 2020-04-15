Modi charts plan to ease lockdown in safe zones beginning next week

NEW DELHI : While extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said calibrated steps will be taken to secure India’s green zones.

From 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented, Modi said.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the citizens, the Prime Minister said there will be a greater focus on the hotspots, including those where infection rates could escalate. In the world’s largest such exercise aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, India now joins countries, such as France, which have extended their lockdown.

“Until April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed. The extent to which the region has protected itself from coronavirus will be noted," Modi said in his fourth address to the nation since the outbreak.

As both lives and livelihoods become the focus of tackling the pandemic in a coordinated effort by the Centre and states, the lockdown will have calibrated concessions to restart economic activity. States had asked for the lockdown to be extended and some, like Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra and Punjab, have already extended it.

“Areas that will succeed in this litmus test, which will not be in the hotspot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot maybe allowed to open up select necessary activities from April 20," Modi said.

Mint had earlier reported about India exploring a decentralized strategy to exit the lockdown, which may involve dividing the nation into green, orange and red zones.

“However, keep in mind, this permission will be conditional, and the rules for going out will be very strict. Permission will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken, and spread of coronavirus risked," he added.

India plans to slowly reopen its economy, while maintaining stringent curbs in covid-19 hotspots, and prevent the current upheaval from devolving into a deeper social crisis. Nearly 90% of the country’s workforce is estimated to be from the informal sector. There has also been a surge in rural India’s unemployment rate.

“I believe that it is time for us to focus more on workers in the informal or unorganized sector, which accounts for nearly 90% of the total workforce, and try and ensure provisions for a better social and medical safety net," NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said in an interview published on 12 April.

Hotspots, or infection clusters, have risen threefold to 150, adding to the challenges to contain the pandemic. To make matters worse, nearly 100 districts, recognized as hotspots, are also major manufacturing hubs. This will make it difficult to reopen the factories quickly.

“Therefore, we have to be very vigilant about hotspots. We will have to keep a close and strict watch on the places which run the risk of becoming hotspots. The creation of new hotspots will further challenge our hard work and penance," Modi said.

Acknowledging the need for a decentralized response in view of the spread of the coronavirus across India, Modi said detailed guidelines will be issued on Wednesday.

Opposition parties have so far welcomed the nationwide lockdown, as well as its extension, but raised concerns over the status of migrant labourers and job losses.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram supported the government’s decision but said that livelihood and survival of poor was not among the government’s priorities.

Anuja contributed to this story.