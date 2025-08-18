India may crack open the gates to Chinese inflows
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 18 Aug 2025, 05:40 AM IST
India plans to ease restrictions on Chinese investments in select sectors to revive capital inflows and restore supply chains. This move coincides with PM Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit.
New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, India is weighing easier rules for Chinese investments in select sectors in another step to restore ties as New Delhi seeks to bolster trade amid US tariff uncertainty, said two people aware of the matter.
