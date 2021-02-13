Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Modi condoles loss of lives in Visakhapatnam road accident
Modi condoles loss of lives in Visakhapatnam road accident

Modi condoles loss of lives in Visakhapatnam road accident

1 min read . 06:00 AM IST ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

At least four people died and many injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam, said police. The tourists were coming from Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 23 passengers were traveling on the bus when the incident happened.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST

Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

5 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Ram Mandir: Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of 1,511 crore so far, says Trust treasurer

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

At least four people died and many injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam, said police. The tourists were coming from Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 23 passengers were traveling on the bus when the incident happened.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST

Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

5 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Ram Mandir: Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of 1,511 crore so far, says Trust treasurer

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted. (ANI)

District officials have set up a control room number for enquiries and the rescue operation is underway.

"All the deceased persons were from Hyderabad. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. NDRF team rushed to the spot," said Visakha Rural SP Krishna Rao.

The control room numbers of bus accident enquiry: 08912590102;08912590100.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.