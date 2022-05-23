Modi congratulates ASHA workers for WHO award

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday honored more than 1 million female volunteers in India for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system, to ensure those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services, as shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India’s Accredited Social Health Activist Workers (ASHA) works for being conferred with WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award.
“Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable," tweeted the Prime Minister.
The WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday honored more than 1 million female volunteers in India for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system, to ensure those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services, as shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ASHAs worked to provide maternal care and immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis; and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living," WHO said.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted: “Congratulations to all the ASHA workers on being conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. ASHA workers are at the forefront of healthcare delivery & played a key role in the country’s response to the prevention and management of the COVID-19."
