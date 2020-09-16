Modi congratulates Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga

The two countries also looked at introducing Japan’s high speed train in India with Tokyo offering to finance India’s first bullet train, estimated to cost $15 billion, at an interest rate of less than 1 %. Most notable was the crystallizing of the “Quad" group – that includes India, the US and Australia besides Japan. Viewed as anti-Beijing especially by China, the group has championed a free and open Indo-Pacific with unfettered access to the global commons like sea lanes and air space. Days after he announced his resignation at the end of last month, India and Japan signed a logistics support pact that allows for interoperability and use of each other’s military facilities. The pact also allows for closer cooperation between the two armed forces and facilitates reciprocal provision of supplies and services. In other words, it allows for closer and more effective coordination in the Indo-Pacific.