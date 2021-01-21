Modi congratulates Kamala Harris, says hoping for a robust Indo-US relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Kamala Harris on assumption of office as Vice President of the United States of America.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet."

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Harris, 56, made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president. The former senator was sworn in just before Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th US President.

In her first remarks to the nation as US Vice President, Harris has highlighted "American aspiration" and underlined that President Joe Biden has summoned the people to look beyond crisis and aspire to unite.

“Even in dark times we not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be," she said in brief remarks outside the Lincoln Memorial. “We are bold, fearless and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up."

Her rise is historic in any context, another moment when a stubborn boundary falls away, expanding the idea of what's possible in American politics. But it's particularly meaningful because Harris takes office at a moment when Americans are grappling over institutional racism and confronting a pandemic that has disproportionately devastated Black and brown communities.

“In many folks' lifetimes, we experienced a segregated United States," said Lateefah Simon, a civil rights advocate and longtime Harris friend and mentee. “You will now have a Black woman who will walk into the White House not as a guest but as a second in command of the free world."

Harris — the child of immigrants, a stepmother of two and the wife of a Jewish man — “carries an intersectional story of so many Americans who are never seen and heard."

Later during the procession to the vice presidential office building, she was led by her alma mater Howard University's marching band and walked while holding the hand of her grandniece and alongside her husband, stepchildren, sister, brother-in-law and nieces.

She then quickly got to work, presiding as Senate president for the first time to swear in three new Democratic senators: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California, Harris' replacement.

Wednesday evening, she urged Americans to join Biden's call for “the courage to see beyond crisis, to do what is hard, to do what is good."

Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrates her win

Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrated with loud cheers, claps and firecrackers as she took oath during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol.

Locals in Thulasendrapuram, the remote Tamil Nadu village where Harris' maternal grandparents belong, celebrated with full fervour and zeal as she took oath as the vice-president of the US.

The ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, saw the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

Shortly after, the village reverberated with a boom of firecrackers as people held up posters of Harris and clapped their hands.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via