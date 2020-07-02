Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian president Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments.

PM Modi also congratulated Russian president on the success of celebrations marking 75th anniversary of the Second World War win an event that was attended by Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing covid-19 situation in the world and the measures taken by two countries to control the situation. India and Russia are two of the worst affected countries in the world, with India currently in the fourth spot and Russia third.

As per the latest data, there have been a total of 6, 04,641 Covid-19 cases in the country out of which 2, 26,947 are currently active. More than 9 million samples have so far been tested for coronavirus.

Both PM Modi and Putin also agreed to maintain bilateral contacts and consultations leading up to bilateral summit later this year which the latter will be attending.

