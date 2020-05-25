Modi conveys Eid greetings to Bangladesh PM, Abu Dhabi crown prince

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed Eid greetings to the prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in separate phone calls to the two leaders.

The two countries are seen as India’s closest partners in its immediate and extended neighbourhoods with the Modi government putting in extra efforts to transform ties and maintain warm relations with both.

In his conversation with the Bangladesh Prime Minister, both leaders “shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in both countries," a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

“The leaders also discussed the covid-19 pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges," the statement said.

India has supplied medicines to Bangladesh as well as the UAE to cope with the pandemic.

In his phone call with Sheikh Zayed, the two leaders “expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the covid-19 pandemic situation," another statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

“Prime Minister Modi thanked the Crown Prince for the support extended to Indian citizens in UAE," it added.

