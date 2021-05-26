Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a phone call with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, .

According to a notification from the Prime Minister's Office(PMO), "Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India’s Covid response. The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders’ Meeting. Both the leaders agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps."

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era," the statement further added.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.