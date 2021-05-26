According to a notification from the Prime Minister's Office(PMO), "Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India’s Covid response. The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders’ Meeting. Both the leaders agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps."

