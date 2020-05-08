Home > News > India > Modi dials Italian PM, discusses health, economic impact of pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Modi dials Italian PM, discusses health, economic impact of pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 10:01 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy caused by the covid-19 pandemic
  • Modi assured Conte of India’s unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte with both leaders discussing the measures required to address the health and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level.

Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy caused by the covid-19 pandemic.Italy has been one of the most affected countries in Europe due to the pandemic with 215,000 infections and 30,000 deaths. Worldwide, the SARS-CoV2 has sickened almost 3.9 million people and killed 270,000 people in 187 countries and regions of the world.

The two leaders “expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other’s stranded nationals," a statement from the Indian foriegn ministry said.

Modi assured Conte of India’s unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items, it said.

“The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between India and Italy, to further strengthen bilateral relations," it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority

'Extremely anguished', says PM after train crushes over 16 migrant workers

1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
Kerala has 20,157 people under observation and 347 in hospitals (Photo: Reuters)

100 days after its 1st case, Kerala has only one new Covid-19 patient

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout