Modi dials Italian PM, discusses health, economic impact of pandemic

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte with both leaders discussing the measures required to address the health and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level.

Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy caused by the covid-19 pandemic.Italy has been one of the most affected countries in Europe due to the pandemic with 215,000 infections and 30,000 deaths. Worldwide, the SARS-CoV2 has sickened almost 3.9 million people and killed 270,000 people in 187 countries and regions of the world.

The two leaders “expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other’s stranded nationals," a statement from the Indian foriegn ministry said.

Modi assured Conte of India’s unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items, it said.

“The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between India and Italy, to further strengthen bilateral relations," it added.

