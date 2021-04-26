Subscribe
Home >News >India >Modi dials Japanese PM, talks about fighting COVID together

Modi dials Japanese PM, talks about fighting COVID together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Spoke to PM Yoshihide Suga of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives, Modi said
  • We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together, he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga discussed various issues including high technology, skill development and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

A per news agency ANI, the prime minister's office said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide. The two leaders discussed the COVID19 situation in the respective country and exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic.

"They highlighted importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome challenges, by working together to create resilient and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring supply of critical material and technologies and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development," PMO said.

Later Modi took to Twitter to say, "Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

"We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together," he further added.

