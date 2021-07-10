Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and said comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries can contribute to promoting regional stability.

Congratulating Pham on his appointment as the premier of Vietnam, Modi told him that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance, prime ministers office said.

Modi welcomed the fact that both the countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promoting regional stability, prosperity and development, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow members of the UN Security Council.

He further thanked PM Pham for the valuable support the country provided India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders agreed that both the countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.

Both the prime ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation, the PMO said.

Noting that the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

(With inputs from agencies)

