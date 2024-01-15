Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Modi dials Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine war, Russian Presidency of BRICS. Details here

Modi dials Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine war, Russian Presidency of BRICS. Details here

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Russian counterpart on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, with both wishing the other well in upcoming polls. The top officials discussed a slew of issues — from the ongoing Ukraine war to Moscow's upcoming BRICS presidency.

“Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS," Modi tweeted.

More to come…

