Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, with both wishing the other well in upcoming polls. The top officials discussed a slew of issues — from the ongoing Ukraine war to Moscow's upcoming BRICS presidency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS," Modi tweeted.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!