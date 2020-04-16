Modi discuss covid-19 pandemic with Bhutan PM, King Abdullah of Jordan

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his counterpart from Bhutan and King Abdullah of Jordan on the covid-19 pandemic that has sickened two million people across the world and claimed almost 140,000 lives.

The conversations with the leaders of Bhutan and Jordan are part of the prime minister’s interactions with world leaders on the covid-19 which has resulted in lockdowns in countries across the world as they enforce social distancing in a bid to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19.

“Exchanged thoughts with @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering on the evolving COVID-19 situation in our region. His Majesty The King and Lyonchhen are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably. India will stand by our close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic," Modi said in a Twitter post.

Bhutan is one of 55 countries India has sent a consignment of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) — an anti malarial drug that is seen as useful in the treatment of covid-19. To Bhutan and some of India’s other neighbours, the medicine consignment has been sent as a gift. But to 24 or the 55 countries cited above, India has exported the medicine on commercial terms, a person familiar with the matter said.

On his conversation with the King of Jordan, Modi said: “Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII about the challenges posed by COVID-19. We agreed that India and Jordan would collaborate closely during this crisis, to support each other in controlling the pandemic and its effects."

Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE are long the countries in the West Asia/ Gulf region that India has sent consignments of HCQ to.