Modi distributes title deeds for over 50,000 beneficiaries in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday distributed title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages of Karnataka, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday distributed title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages of Karnataka, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled that the Constitution of India came into force in the month of January and the rights of the citizens were ensured in independent India and emphasised that today in this holy month of January, the Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards social justice.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled that the Constitution of India came into force in the month of January and the rights of the citizens were ensured in independent India and emphasised that today in this holy month of January, the Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards social justice.
Remarking on this momentous occasion for the Banjara community when more than fifty thousand families received the title deeds for the first time, PM Modi said that this will ensure a bright future for the sons and daughters of such families living in ‘tanda’ inhabitations and took the opportunity to congratulate the citizens of the Banjara community of the five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura.
Remarking on this momentous occasion for the Banjara community when more than fifty thousand families received the title deeds for the first time, PM Modi said that this will ensure a bright future for the sons and daughters of such families living in ‘tanda’ inhabitations and took the opportunity to congratulate the citizens of the Banjara community of the five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura.
The Prime Minister informed about the crucial decision by the Karnataka government to declare more than three thousand tanda inhabitations as revenue villages and congratulated CM Basvaraj Bommai and his entire team for this remarkable step.
The Prime Minister informed about the crucial decision by the Karnataka government to declare more than three thousand tanda inhabitations as revenue villages and congratulated CM Basvaraj Bommai and his entire team for this remarkable step.
Recalling his connections with the region and the Banjara community, PM Modi noted that the people from this community have contributed toward national development in their own ways.
Recalling his connections with the region and the Banjara community, PM Modi noted that the people from this community have contributed toward national development in their own ways.
He recalled the unforgettable moment when lakhs of Banjara families had come for a rally that the prime minister had attended during the 1994 assembly elections, and also noted the mothers and sisters in their traditional attire who showered their blessings upon him.
He recalled the unforgettable moment when lakhs of Banjara families had come for a rally that the prime minister had attended during the 1994 assembly elections, and also noted the mothers and sisters in their traditional attire who showered their blessings upon him.
PM Modi said that the double-engine government is following the path of good governance and harmony that was shown by Bhagwaan Basaveshwara. He said, “Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara, we are working for the welfare of all."
PM Modi said that the double-engine government is following the path of good governance and harmony that was shown by Bhagwaan Basaveshwara. He said, “Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara, we are working for the welfare of all."
The prime minister recalled how Bhagwaan Basaveshwara through platforms like Anubhav Mandapam gave a model of democracy and social justice. He showed the path of rising above all sorts of discrimination for the empowerment of all, PM Modi pointed out.
The prime minister recalled how Bhagwaan Basaveshwara through platforms like Anubhav Mandapam gave a model of democracy and social justice. He showed the path of rising above all sorts of discrimination for the empowerment of all, PM Modi pointed out.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.