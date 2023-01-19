Modi distributes title deeds for over 50,000 beneficiaries in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Remarking on this momentous occasion for the Banjara community when more than fifty thousand families received the title deeds for the first time, PM Modi said that this will ensure a bright future for the sons and daughters of such families living in ‘tanda’ inhabitations and took the opportunity to congratulate the citizens of the Banjara community of the five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura.

