Home >News >India >Modi, Duterte discuss steps being taken to contain Covid-19
File photo of PM Modi with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

Modi, Duterte discuss steps being taken to contain Covid-19

1 min read . 09 Jun 2020 Edited By J. Jagannath

Duterte appreciated steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharma products to Philippines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over telephone with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Both leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other's territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis. The Philippines President also appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to the Philippines," PMO said in a statement.

Modi is said to have assured Duterte that "India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity".

The leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation. Prime Minister emphasised that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day of the Philippines.

