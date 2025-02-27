Modi faces fire for accepting Trump’s deportees

Mr. Modi can’t afford a U.S.-India rupture. New Delhi is already in the midst of a long-running territorial dispute with Beijing. America is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services and is the largest market for India’s software export industry, accounting for more than half of India’s $205 billion in software exports in fiscal 2023. Of India’s top 10 trading partners, the U.S. is the only one with which it runs a trade surplus (although this could change if Mr. Trump gets his way). The U.S. is also home to 5.4 million ethnic Indians, making it the country with the largest chunk of the 35-million-strong Indian diaspora worldwide.