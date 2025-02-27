Modi faces fire for accepting Trump’s deportees

Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out against the U.S. policy of deporting Indian illegal aliens back to India? Opposition leaders and media pundits are pressuring him to do so, but that would be a mistake.
Mr. Modi is right to cooperate with the Trump administration’s effort to deport illegal aliens, including the estimated 725,000 undocumented Indians living in the U.S. During his visit to the White House earlier this month, Mr. Modi told reporters that “those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there." He added that India was “ready to take them back."
Mr. Modi’s forthright position on a sensitive political issue requires courage. Since the first deportation flight to India in President Trump’s second term—a U.S. military plane carrying 104 deportees—touched down on Feb. 5 in the northern city of Amritsar, opposition politicians have excoriated the prime minister for his alleged insensitivity to migrant suffering. “Indians deserve Dignity and Humanity, NOT Handcuffs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress Party.
Earlier this month, officials were forced to adjourn both houses of Parliament amid raucous sloganeering. In Punjab, protesting politicians burned an effigy of Mr. Modi. Stories of disappointed deportees, some of whom had paid human traffickers tens of thousands of dollars to be smuggled into the U.S., flooded the media. After a prominent Tamil magazine published a cartoon of a meekly handcuffed and shackled Mr. Modi seated beside a laughing Mr. Trump, the Indian government blocked its website.
Mr. Modi may find the current imbroglio unpleasant, but picking a fight with Mr. Trump by refusing to take back migrants would be foolish. For starters, India doesn’t have a moral leg to stand on. The deportees broke the law by entering the U.S. without a visa or by overstaying their visa. Voters elected Mr. Trump in part because he promised to shut down the southern border and deport illegal immigrants. It makes no sense for India to thwart the president’s attempts to make good on one of his core campaign promises.
For India, the stakes are high. The country has benefited enormously from growing closer to the U.S. in recent decades. Despite the cordial welcome that Mr. Modi received at the White House, India can’t take further strengthening of bilateral relations for granted. U.S. foreign policy is in flux, as captured dramatically by Monday’s United Nations vote on Ukraine, in which the U.S. voted with Russia and against traditional allies including Canada, the U.K. and Germany. (India abstained.)
For more than two decades, U.S. policy toward India has been marked by what Carnegie Endowment for International Peace scholar Ashley Tellis calls “strategic altruism"—the idea that backing the rise of a democratic India as a counterweight to China in Asia was in Washington’s self-interest. Mr. Trump may hold this view to some extent, but there’s no question that under his leadership the U.S. is less interested in gauzy theories of international relations and more in concrete deliverables such as U.S. arms sales to New Delhi.
Mr. Modi can’t afford a U.S.-India rupture. New Delhi is already in the midst of a long-running territorial dispute with Beijing. America is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services and is the largest market for India’s software export industry, accounting for more than half of India’s $205 billion in software exports in fiscal 2023. Of India’s top 10 trading partners, the U.S. is the only one with which it runs a trade surplus (although this could change if Mr. Trump gets his way). The U.S. is also home to 5.4 million ethnic Indians, making it the country with the largest chunk of the 35-million-strong Indian diaspora worldwide.
Some Indians still kvetch about America, but Indian policymakers know that without U.S. cooperation, New Delhi will find it harder to modernize its economy, upgrade its military and close the vast technological gap with China.
For Mr. Modi, Mr. Trump’s return to power also presents opportunities. New Delhi has good reason to believe that the Trump administration will care less about human rights and so-called democratic backsliding than the Biden administration did. India may also expect that a potential rapprochement between Washington and Moscow will make Mr. Modi’s relations with Vladimir Putin less of a liability, perhaps even an asset. It’s even possible that Mr. Trump will back his “great friend" Mr. Modi in India’s neighborhood, particularly in disputes with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
All that remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Mr. Modi’s decision not to pick a fight with Mr. Trump over illegal immigration is a politically savvy move.