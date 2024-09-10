‘Darr nikal gaya ab’: Rahul Gandhi in US visit, BJP spokesperson responds with ‘Black spot in democracy’

During his US trip, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of creating fear among citizens and claimed this fear dissipated post-2024 elections, while BJP's Gaurav Bhatia countered him

Sudeshna Ghoshal
10 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, continued his criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” among the public has dissipated following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On his US visit, to address the Indian diaspora, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP in Herndon, Virginia, on Monday (local time).

The leader alleged that the BJP and PM Modi had created an atmosphere of fear by ‘creating pressure on small businesses’ through various agencies. He claimed that this fear had disappeared almost instantly after the election results were announced.

“Something has shifted since the elections. Some people said ‘Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab' (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now), said the leader at the rally.

Rahul Gandhi took a further jibe by stating how the BJP and PM Modi managed to instill so much fear over a period of years. The fear however, no longer stands, as it just “vanished within seconds”, said Gandhi, reported ANI.

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” further added Rahul Gandhi.

RaGa meets students at Georgetown University

Rahul Gandhi also met with students at Georgetown University before attending the diaspora event in Virginia. He will also spend two days in Washington before returning to Delhi.

The Lok Sabha Opposition leader further alleged that BJP fails to understand the Constitution of India, which states “Bharat is a union state.”

"The BJP doesn't understand that this country is of everyone... India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and dance. They (BJP) say it is not a union, it is different," the Congress leader alleged.

'Rahul Gandhi is a black spot'

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia, the national spokesperson of BJP, attacked Rahul Gandhi as ‘a black spot in Indian democracy,’ reported the PTI.

Bhatia accused Gandhi of undermining Indian democracy with his comments abroad. He further linked Gandhi’s statements to an alleged memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party from the UPA era.

"..I feel sad to say that Rahul Gandhi is a black spot in Indian democracy. He does not even know what to talk about when he visits a foreign country," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

10 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
