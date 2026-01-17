Modi flags 4 Amrit Bharat Express trains — Check key features, routes, timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually flagged off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting New Jalpaiguri with Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, and Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai-Panvel. The Amrit Bharat Express trains are modern trains which operate on a push-pull configuration with a locomotive at each end. This system enables quicker pickup and braking, allowing the train to run at speeds of up to 130 kmph.

“This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity. These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages,” a statement issued by the PMO stated.

Key Features of Amrit Bharat Express Passengers can expect enhanced seating, foldable snack tables, LED lighting, and fans protected by stainless-steel grills. Indian Railways said that air-spring suspension bogies significantly improve ride stability, while an integrated passenger information system provides real-time onboard updates.

Additionally, the coaches include mobile phone holders, luminous floor strips for nighttime guidance, and external indicators for toilet occupancy.

The train includes four toilets per coach — split between Indian and Western styles — all utilizing electro-pneumatic pressurized flushing.

Safety is prioritized through aerosol-based fire suppression in electrical areas and toilets. Modern hygiene touches include automatic soap dispensers and sealed gangways for better dust control. Every seat is equipped with individual charging stations featuring both USB Type-A and Type-C ports, while exterior emergency lighting ensures safety during unforeseen stops.

Route Overview: New Amrit Bharat Express services include Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel), New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil, and New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli.

Schedules and Stops New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: Train 20603 departs New Jalpaiguri at 4:45 PM on Wednesdays, arriving in Nagercoil at 11:00 PM on Fridays. Conversely, Train 20604 leaves Nagercoil at 11:00 PM on Sundays, reaching New Jalpaiguri at 5:00 AM on Wednesdays. Stops include Tirunelveli Jn., Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudhunagar Jn., Madurai Jn., Dindigul Jn., Palni, Udumalpetta, Pollachi, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur Jn., Ongole, Vijayawada Jn., Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bolpur, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi Jn., and Kishanganj.

New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express: Train 20609 departs New Jalpaiguri at 4:45 PM on Fridays, arriving at 4:15 PM on Sundays. Return Train 20610 leaves Tiruchirappalli at 5:45 AM on Wednesdays, reaching its destination at 5:00 AM on Fridays. Major stops: Thanjavur, Kumbakkonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Villupuram Jn., Chengalpattu Jn., Tambaram, Chennai-Egmore, Sullurupeta, Nayudupeta, Gudur Jn., Ongole, Vijayawada Jn., Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bolpur, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi Jn., and Kishanganj.

SMVT Bengaluru – Alipur Duar Amrit Bharat Express: Train 16597 leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 8:50 AM on Saturdays, arriving at 10:25 AM on Mondays. Return Train 16598 departs Alipur Duar at 10:25 PM on Mondays, reaching Bengaluru at 3:00 AM on Thursdays. Key stops: Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Barddhaman, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Binnaguri, and Hasimara.

Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express: Train 11031 departs Panvel at 11:50 AM on Mondays, arriving at 1:50 PM on Wednesdays. Return Train 11032 leaves Alipur Duar at 4:45 AM on Thursdays, reaching Panvel at 5:30 AM on Saturdays. Stops include Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Baragarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Meja Road, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Hasanpur Road, Khagaria, Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Binnaguri, and Hasimara.