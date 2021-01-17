Modi gives credit to frontline workers as SL PM lauds him for vaccination drive

Acknowledging Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes for rolling out the world's largest vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave credit to the scientists and the frontline workers saying, "the tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic."

Replying to Rajapaksa, the PM tweeted, Thank you Rajapaksa. The tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic. The fast development of the vaccine and its launch is an important landmark in our joint endeavour for a healthy and disease-free world.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India.

On Saturday, Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated Modi for the Indian Government's massive Covid 19 vaccination drive.

He had tweeted, Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive COVID19 Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic.

Bhutan PM congratulates Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday congratulated Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the landmark launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping it would mitigate the sufferings endured by the people due to the pandemic.

Tshering tweeted, "I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic,"

In a similar post on his Facebook account, Tshering said that, "in this pursuit of securing and distributing the vaccine of an impressive magnitude, Your Excellency has displayed profound and compassionate leadership."

"We send prayers for the good health and well being of Your Excellency and the people of India," Tshering added.

In his reply, Modi thanked Tshering for the good wishes.

"Thank you @PMBhutan! A vaccine, which was earlier believed to be impossible in such a short time period has become a reality thanks to efforts of our scientists, doctors and innovators," he tweeted.

