Home >News >India >Modi gives green light to procure 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s Oxycare system

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The system optimizes the consumption of oxygen based on the SpO2 or oxygen concentration reading of the patient and hence effectively increases the utility of the oxygen cylinders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday green lighted the procurement of 150,000 units of the Defence Research and Development Organisation developed “Oxycare" System at a cost of Rs322.5 crore.

The system optimizes the consumption of oxygen based on the SpO2 or oxygen concentration reading of the patient and hence effectively increases the utility of the oxygen cylinders, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The system optimizes the consumption of oxygen based on the SpO2 or oxygen concentration reading of the patient and hence effectively increases the utility of the oxygen cylinders, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The system has two variants – ie manual, and automatic.

As many as 100,000 manual and 50,000 automatic oxygen systems will be procured along with non-rebreather (NRB) masks. Non-rebreather masks are face masks connected to a reservoir bag that allow a patient to breathe in only pure oxygen.

A patient using an NRB will not inhale anything he or she exhales. A non-rebreather mask delivers 70% to 100% oxygen and increases the consumption from a single cylinder by 30% to 40%, the statement said.

This will lessen the work of hospital staff as it eliminates the need of routine measurements and manual adjustments of oxygen flow, it said.

“The threshold SpO2 value for initiating flow from the system can be adjusted once and a display will then continuously keep monitoring the SpO2 levels of the patient" the statement said.

The technology to manufacture the “Oxycare" system has been transferred to multiple industries in India which will be producing them, it said.

Previously, on 28 April, Prime Minister Modi had sanctioned the procurement of 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators.

