Modi government accords Z plus security cover to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, here’s why

  • The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend the cover to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar(HT_PRINT)

Ahead of assembly election in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday ‘Z plus’ security cover to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended the highest category of armed VIP security cover to 83-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister, reported PTI.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend the cover to Pawar.

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.

The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, sources tod PTI, adding, that a CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z followed by Z, Y , Y and X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 08:36 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaModi government accords Z plus security cover to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue